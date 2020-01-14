MOREHEAD CITY —Carteret County Animal Control has reported the second case of a raccoon testing positive for rabies in January.
According to a County Health Department press release issued Tuesday, animal control officers responded to a call Monday involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Glenn Grove Mobile Home Park in Morehead City. The raccoon did not have any known contact with humans or pets.
The raccoon was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. On Tuesday, results indicated the raccoon tested positive for rabies.
On Friday, County Animal Control reported a raccoon testing positive for rabies that had been captured Jan. 2 after displaying abnormal behavior in the Swinson Park and Country Club Road area.
“This is the second positive rabies case in wildlife this month,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in Tuesday’s press release. “Animal control encourages the public to be aware of the presence of wildlife when enjoying their time outdoors. This includes monitoring the time pets stay outside unattended to ensure there has not been any wildlife/pet interaction.”
Ms. Anderson said seeing wildlife during daylight hours does not necessarily mean the animal is rabid.
Signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, problems with balance/coordination and lack of fear, she said.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
