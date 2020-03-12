EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners are going to wait another month to get any final input from residents and property owners before taking action on a proposed new well at Spell-McLean Park.
The board of commissioners held its regular meeting Tuesday. During this meeting, the board held a second public hearing on a lease agreement request from Bogue Banks Water Corp. for a lease to install a 200-foot-by-220-foot well site in the northwest corner of town-owned Spell-McLean Park.
The request first came before the board Feb. 11. Commissioners didn’t take action Tuesday, taking Town Manager Matt Zapp’s recommendation to wait for the April board meeting to consider any action in order to receive more public feedback.
BBWC Manager Seola Hill came before the board again Tuesday with his proposal presentation, updated due to concerns voiced by residents and property owners, particularly those from the Sound Drive neighborhood, located directly behind the park and close to the proposed well site.
“We’ll work with the town to get the site to look the way everyone wants,” Mr. Hill said. “Our aim isn’t to destroy that forest (in the park) or create an eyesore of a building, but to provide a clean source of water.”
Some residents and property owners remain concerned, however. Most of the concerns voiced Tuesday were similar to those raised at the Feb. 11 public hearing. Resident Robert Miller said he wanted to remind the board that when the property for the park was purchased in 2017, there was a meeting between the then-town manager and neighboring property owners.
“We were promised the entrances on Sound Drive (to the park) would remain secondary and the berms would stay,” Mr. Miller said.
In response, Mr. Hill said if town officials want the berm to be put back after construction is completed, then that’s what BBWC will do.
“We’ll do our best to put everything back (as it was),” he said.
Joy Brownlow, who also spoke at the Feb. 11 hearing, said she understands they need water to function as a community. However, she also said she’s concerned about how quickly the lease request began moving forward after neighboring property owners were informed.
Mr. Hill said during his presentation Tuesday the reason the company is proposing the new well is because they’re experiencing saltwater intrusion on the western end of the island, as well as seeing increased service demand from summer tourists and the growing full-time population.
“We’ve been searching for a long time, over a year, for well sites,” he said. “Without this site, we’ll have to move toward other sites further down the island or pump it (water) in from off the island.”
Mr. Hill said they company is “looking for minimal intrusion into the existing area, both visually and audibly.”
The proposed well would have a 20-foot-by-30-foot fenced-in area, with a 10-foot-by-10-foot building or roofed electrical panel inside it for controlling electronics. The part of the well that would be visible would be some piping. A full-scale model was on hand at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mr. Hill said since the Feb. 11 meeting, BBWC had “a lot of feedback about concerns for tearing up backyards.”
Therefore, the company changed its proposal to run utility lines to Emerald Drive along existing pathways in the park, rather than to Sound Drive.
Tree removal was another concern raised at the Feb. 11 meeting. Commissioner Jim Normile said he thinks more trees should be planted on the site than are removed. Mr. Hill seemed to agree.
