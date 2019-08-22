MOREHEAD CITY — County officials announced this week they have hired Brenda DuBose as the county’s new director of Veteran’s Services. She will start the position Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Ms. DuBose replaces Col. Hank Gotard, who retired this year after manning the post for 24 years.
Ms. DuBose is no stranger to working with veterans. A U.S. Air Force veteran, she retired from duty in 1994 and has worked as a director of veteran’s services offices since 1998.
She most recently served in the position in Wayne County.
According to a press release from the county, Ms. DuBose seemed like a natural fit for the job.
“I believe that Brenda will prove to be a great asset to Carteret County,” County Commissioner Bill Smith, a veteran, said in the release. “Since retiring from the Air Force, she has devoted herself to assisting Veterans, and is passionate about helping them to obtain the VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) benefits that they have earned. I am confident that her depth of knowledge and experience will be very beneficial to our Veterans in Carteret County.”
Ms. DuBose could not be reached for comment by presstime.
According to the release, she has a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and holds certifications from the National Association for County Veteran Service Officers, the N.C. Division of Veteran Affairs, the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League.
She received the Veteran Service Officer of the Year award in 2006 from the American Legion.
Her starting salary in Carteret County is $70,000 a year, according to the County Human Resources Department.
As the director of Veteran’s Services, Ms. DuBose will assist the county’s veterans, as well as their family members, by:
• Helping veterans understand and obtain the VA benefits they have earned.
• Help with VA medical center enrollment.
• Provide information on VA education and vocational rehabilitation benefit applications.
• Help with VA home loans.
• Provide burial services information.
• Submit appeals.
• Assist with VA paperwork.
• Provide VA life insurance information.
• Serve as a liaison between the veteran and the VA.
• Assist with spouse and dependents’ benefits.
According to carteretcountync.gov, the county office is represented on the aging planning board, safety wellness committee and the military affairs committee.
Veterans’ organizations are supported by the department through participation on the Carteret County Veterans Council, the coordinating body and sponsor of veteran events.
The two major local events each year are the Memorial Day Ceremony and the Veterans Day Parade.
