HARKERS ISLAND — In an effort to ensure the safety and protection of the public, park staff, and facilities, Cape Lookout National Seashore remains closed, based on the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian.
The National Park Service staff at Cape Lookout issued a notice Wednesday afternoon. According to the park service the National Weather Service is forecasting the North Carolina coast to experience significant impacts which may be caused by the storm.
"Hurricane force winds could begin as early as mid-day Thursday and continue throughout Friday," the park service said. "The amount of rain we receive will largely depend on the exact track and forward speed of Dorian. Heavy wind, rainfall, storm surge, and flash flooding are possible."
As Dorian approaches, the threat of rip currents will remain ‘High’ across the national seashore and surrounding area. Reservations for the Friday and Saturday Evening at the Cape programs have been cancelled and refunds have been initiated. Reservations at Great Island and Long Point Cabin Camps are also cancelled until further notice. Visitors with cabin reservations should monitor weather conditions. Due to the nature of this major weather event, all reservations that have been cancelled will be issued a full refund at the website www.recreation.gov, or by calling 877-444-6777.
The National Park Service staff will be monitoring ongoing developments with Hurricane Dorian and will post updates as needed on the park website and via Facebook and Twitter. More storm information regarding the area is available on the website www.weather.gov/mhx/tropical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.