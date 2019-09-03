MOREHEAD CITY — Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian, the News-Times will not publish a print edition Friday, Sept. 6.
Instead, the Friday print edition will be combined with the Sunday, Sept. 8 edition. Next week, the NT will continue its regular publishing schedule and return with Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions.
NT staff is on the ground across Carteret County covering the storm.
For 24/7 access to Carteret County news and the effects of Hurricane Dorian, be sure to go online to carolinacoastonline.com.
We can also be found on social media, including Facebook, @CarteretNewsTimes, and on Twitter, @newstimesonline. Be sure to share images and status updates from your area.
