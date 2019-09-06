NEWPORT — Hurricane Dorian did not leave much damage in this area, according to officials.
According to Interim Town Manager Chris Turner, the Newport Fire Department spent much of Thursday night running emergency calls, but nothing was life threatening. It was mostly downed power lines and trees.
Mr. Turner said Newport fared well during the storm.
He said there was no comparison between Hurricane Dorian and last year’s Hurricane Florence, though there were a few hours where things got “rocky.”
“Between 1 and 5 a.m. it was really rocky,” he said. “We had hurricane strength winds of 50 miles per hour and higher and gusts of 80 miles per hour.”
He said emergency personnel had to shelter in place between 3 and 4 a.m. and the department responded to calls after that time.
The Newport Fire Department had outside help for the duration of the storm.
“There were out of town units from Conover, Gaston County, Orange Rural Fire Department supporting our teams as we do assessments,” Mr. Turner said.
The National Guard assisted, as well as a unit from Claiborne, Tenn.
Mr. Turner also praised the power workers, who were working throughout the storm and after to restore power.
Some areas in town are still without power.
“Our linemen are amazing,” he said.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber said those at the county shelter at Newport Middle School fared well.
Mayor Barber said as of Thursday night, the shelter was housing more than 300 people.
He thanked The Salvation Army for assisting with the shelter’s needs.
“Had they not been there, possibly those folks would have gone hungry,” Mayor Barber said.
According to the town’s Facebook page, the curfew was rescinded Friday afternoon, and there are no plans to reinstate the curfew unless there are significant threats to life, safety or property.
Newport was one of the last areas in the county to issue a curfew. Mayor Barber said this was to ensure everyone had a chance to make it to the shelter at the middle school.
Officials said the state of emergency is still under effect until further notice.
Emergency services, police, fire, EMS and public utilities staff are working around the clock to restore services and operations to the town.
At this time, town residents are encouraged not to travel unless it’s an emergency to support the emergency workers.
To stay up-to-date with information on the town, follow them on Facebook.
