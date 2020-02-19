WILLISTON — The Carteret County Sheriff's office reports a man pulled over for speeding was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, when N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Taylor stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 70 in Williston. When the trooper made contact with the driver, Chase Arlin Dixon, 22, he asked the suspect to exit the vehicle. According to a release, the trooper noticed Mr. Dixon was actively bleeding from both hands.
At the trooper’s request, a Carteret County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the scene to assist with the traffic stop. While the trooper was retrieving sterile gloves from his patrol vehicle, he observed Mr. Dixon make a motion with his hands that led him to believe he tossed something underneath the patrol vehicle.
CCSO says when deputy sheriff Lt. Mike Mull arrived, the officers discovered a plastic pill bottle containing five dosage units of a controlled substance, Alprazolam, resting on the ground underneath the trooper’s patrol vehicle.
A subsequent search of the suspect's vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which included a broken glass pipe that contained meth residue and was covered in blood. The cuts to Mr. Dixon’s hands appear to have come from the broken glass pipe, the release states.
Mr. Dixon was taken into custody without incident by Lt. Mull.
Mr. Dixon is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
Mr. Dixon, who is on post-release supervision from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections, was taken to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort and is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.
