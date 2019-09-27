BEAUFORT — Detectives from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by detectives with the Swansboro Police Department, conducted an undercover operation Thursday that resulted in two arrests related to a series of break-ins.
According to a Friday release from the sheriff’s office, detectives arrested Joshua Love, 32, of Hubert, and Marty Jenkins, 31, of Swansboro. The operation ended a nearly three-month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation into a series of approximately 26 unsolved business break-ins and safe-cracking crimes in Carteret, Craven and Onslow counties.
Mr. Love is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $300,000 secured bond, while Mr. Jenkins is being held in the Onslow County jail in Jacksonville on an unrelated matter, with charges pending in this investigation. Additional charges related to the case are forthcoming for both individuals as the investigation continues.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office received assistance in the investigation from the Beaufort Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Emerald Isle Police Department, Morehead City Police Department, Newport Police Department, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Swansboro Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.