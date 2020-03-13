MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will be conducting curriculum classes online, effective Monday, as a result of concern over the coronavirus, the college announced Friday.
"The majority of curriculum classes at Carteret Community College will be conducted online through Moodle effective Monday until further notice. Lab and studio classes that do not lend themselves to distance learning methods may continue to meet on campus with approval," according to a release.
Effective Monday, all patron services at the college will be canceled until further notice.
