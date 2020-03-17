Donald “The Harmonica Man” Lee Graham, 89, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level, with his daughter and granddaughters by his side.
his funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeway Church, 100 Lockhart Drive, Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Bill Hooper and the Rev. James “Winkie” Chadwick. Burial will follow at Graham Family Cemetery in Mill Creek. Given the concerns with coronavirus, we want everyone to be safe and will understand if you are unable to attend.
Donald lived in Mill Creek his entire life. He loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church and Reece's Chapel Baptist Church. He retired as a foreman from the N.C. Port Authority, loved working outdoors, cutting grass and commercial fishing on the Newport River. He had a great love of softball and baseball and often told of the 110 mph pitch he threw. Donald would play the harmonica for anyone that would listen and affectionately became known as “The Harmonica Man.”
Donald is survived by his daughter, Donna G. French and her husband Richard; son, Donald “Bubba” L. Graham Jr. and his wife Nancy; step-children, Monty Godwin, John Godwin, June Gardner, Ted Wells, Ray Wells, Tammie Schaaf and Vivian Wells; grandchildren, Kerra Gore, Myranda Gillikin and her husband Dylan, Kendel Graham and Kali French; great-grandchildren, Emersyn Gillikin and Mabry Gillikin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lizzie Graham; wife, Lois Jane Wells; brother, Allen Graham Jr.; and sisters, Lida Mae Dail and Lillie Mae Oglesby.
The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Donald’s name can be given to the Beaufort Little League, P.O. Box 2034, Beaufort, NC 28516, or the Down East Girl’s Soft League, 191 Whitehurst Drive, Smyrna, NC 28579.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
