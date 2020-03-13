MOREHEAD CITY — The city asks residents and visitors to not park on Bridges Street between about 4th and 14th streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily while crews work on a resurfacing project in the area.
The project is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Call 252-726-6848 for additional information.
