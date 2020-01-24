BEAUFORT — A multiagency investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Morehead City man, as well as the seizure of a large quantity of illicit drugs.
According to a Friday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Jay Wiggins, 37, was taken into custody during a traffic stop without incident around 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Carteret County sheriff’s deputies. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced more than 106 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five dosage units of prescription medication (Lorazepam), Narcan, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.
The arrest of Mr. Wiggins, who is currently on parole, is the result of a multiagency investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine in and around the Carteret County area.
“This arrest demonstrates that it takes many of our agencies and officers working together to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute these drug offenders,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in the release. “The citizens of Carteret, Craven, Pamlico and surrounding counties are very lucky to have such dedicated members of law enforcement with great support from our District Attorney’s Office working to address criminal activity in our area. I commend and thank all of our law enforcement officers for the jobs they do for all of us.”
Mr. Wiggins is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.
Mr. Wiggins was taken to the Carteret County jail and is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville Police Department and Morehead City Police Department.
