Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Trixie, a 4-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Jackson, a 2-year-old neutered male Labrador retriever and mastiff mix. The Humane Society is offering a special on cats and kittens, with kittens $75 and adult cats $100, including spay and neuter vouchers, and spayed and neutered cats and kittens $50. (Cheryl Burke photos)
