BEAUFORT — A Newport woman has been convicted of trafficking drugs and sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison.
In a Thursday release,District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced that Anique Rashell Pittman, 42, of Newport, was convicted recently in Carteret County Superior Court of trafficking in greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of meth and trafficking in greater than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of heroin. She was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison.
Ms. Pittman had been under investigation for the distribution of illegal controlled substances in the Carteret County area when, on May 16, deputies from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Morehead City Police Department who were conducting surveillance on her residence observed Ms. Pittman leave, operating a white passenger vehicle. Aware of active arrest warrants on her for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and an order for arrest for missing a court date on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, officers conducted a traffic stop and located approximately 68.5 grams of methamphetamine and 32.53 grams of heroin inside of a handbag underneath the driver’s seat where Ms. Pittman had been seated.
Officers also located $2,140 in cash that was primarily rubber-banded together in $100 portions.
The case was investigated by the MCPD and CCSO and prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Augustus Willis.
