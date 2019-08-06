Ava Leary of Newport gets assistance from Morehead City Police Officer Ryan Ipock Tuesday during National Night Out at Rotary Park. The town is one of several in the area that participated in the event, which is aimed at connecting law enforcement to the residents and communities they serve. (Dylan Ray photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.