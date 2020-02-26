MOREHEAD CITY — As a rainy morning gave way to sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, city officials, residents and other community members gathered for a groundbreaking celebration at the site of the future city hall to kick off construction on the new building.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones was joined for the ceremonial groundbreaking by council members Diane Warrender, Bill Taylor and George Ballou, City Manager Ryan Eggleston and Public Services Director Daniel Williams, as well representatives from the building’s architectural and design firms and the construction company. Using ceremonial golden shovels and donning hard hats bearing the Morehead City logo, the group officially broke ground on a project first envisioned in 2006.
“On behalf of Morehead City past, present and future, thank you everybody for being here, this is a piece of history we’re going to retain in memories and pictures and history books,” Mayor Jones told the crowd immediately following the groundbreaking.
Prior to breaking ground, he recounted a brief history of Morehead City and its municipal buildings over the years. The town was incorporated in 1861, and Bridges Arendell was elected its first mayor. The first city hall was at the corner of 9th and Evans streets.
The municipal building, nearby on the corner of 8th and Evans streets, was completed in 1928 and housed the city’s entire governmental functions at the time, from the police and fire departments, to public works and utilities, to the tax department.
“That building served Morehead City well until the year 1977, and that’s when Morehead City purchased the U.S. post office located at 706 Arendell St., right downtown, which most of us know as city hall,” Mayor Jones continued. “By purchasing the city hall on Arendell Street, it gave us the opportunity to expand a little bit.”
The city still uses the two buildings for most government operations, but that is about to change with the new city hall under construction. Other than the police and fire/EMS departments, which have their own buildings, the new city hall will once again house all city government functions under one roof. The city council recently authorized the sale of the old city hall building on Arendell Street, though there has not yet been a decision on the fate of the municipal building.
Mayor Jones noted the city purchased the new city hall property, located on the 1100 block of Bridges Street, in 2006 with the intent of building a municipal campus on the site.
“The city purchased this with the plans of building another municipal complex, like the one our forefathers built in 1928,” he said. “In 2010, we completed our police department, one piece of that puzzle, and now the year is 2020, and all this hard work has (come to) fruition.”
If all goes according to plan, the new city hall will be complete in about 15 months. Once complete, it will be a 22,000-square-foot, two-story building with attached council chambers. Mayor Jones noted the plans for new building closely resemble that of the Charles Wallace school building, which until recently stood on the site.
“For those of us who remember the Charles Wallace building, credit to the architects on what they’ve done to retain that façade and the memories of the Charles Wallace building,” he said.
The Charles Wallace building was built in the 1920s and originally housed Morehead City High School. It served a variety of other functions over the years, but recently sat largely vacant, leading to its rapid deterioration. In 2018, the council decided to tear it down rather than renovate it for its new city hall, but directed architects to retain the look and feel of the historic building.
The total project cost is estimated at about $7.6 million.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
