BEAUFORT — A man was airlifted for medical care Friday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree off the side of the 1200 block of Live Oak Street in Beaufort.
Patrol officer Chris Burroughs of the Beaufort Police Department said, according to initial reports from the scene, the pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of the road, crossed over to the right side, then ran off the road and hit a tree.
There were no other vehicles involved, he added.
Officer Burroughs said initial reports indicated the vehicle was totaled.
This is a developing report.
