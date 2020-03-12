BEAUFORT — It’s not too late for town residents to provide feedback on accessibility to public buildings and rights-of-way in Beaufort.
Town officials hope residents will take part in a survey to inform an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan.
Stewart, the design, engineering and planning firm contracted by the town to assist with developing the plan, held a public forum at the train depot on Broad Street Monday evening, though only one member of the public attended in addition to staff and elected officials.
To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/BeaufortNC-ADA.
As of this week, town ADA coordinator Kate Allen said most of those who have already taken part in the survey have identified sidewalks needs as a barrier to accessibility.
“The general takeaway has been sidewalks are pretty terrible for everyone, crosswalks (are a concern),” Ms. Allen noted.
According to data collected via the survey, 62% of participants cited sidewalk conditions as an accessibility challenge.
For town buildings, 45.71% of participants found the level of accessibility “average,” while 18.57% found it “below average.”
For sidewalks, those who have taken the survey so far, 37% have found the accessibility level “average,” while 34% found it “below average.”
In particular, participants said they wanted to focus accessibility improvements around businesses, in and around town docks and park, in areas with high incidents of pedestrian injuries or fatalities, in populated residential areas, around public buildings and then in proximity to schools.
The data reported thus far does not include responses from the latest survey participants.
The town has no closing date for the survey set, Ms. Allen said, and will likely keep it open for the next couple weeks to encourage wider participation.
The town is in the data collection stages of the ADA transitions plan. The information collected from residents and from the firm on hazards, obstructions and more will be included in a final plan to be implemented in stages as funding becomes available, according to information Stewart had on display at Monday’s public meeting.
Right now, the company is focused on a study of the downtown area, but officials said town staff are being trained to identify and mark hazards for future improvements that could encompass the whole town.
Mayor Rett Newton, who has advocated in recent years for a more walkable, cyclist-friendly town, said the N.C Department of Transportation has been a “strong partner” in the town’s efforts to improve walkability for differently abled residents.
“This input will help us as we implement an unprecedented level of infrastructure improvements in Beaufort,” he said of the survey. “When we improve access and mobility for those with disabilities, we support all citizens.”
Another important aspect of the process, according to Ed Lynch with Stewart, is the establishment of a grievance process for those who want to report an accessibility issue.
“That’s one of the actual most important things, to have someone to implement that,” he said.
As ADA coordinator, Ms. Allen will be tasked with maintaining the grievance process for residents to report accessibility issues around town.
