RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.
Dozens of nominations for federal, state government and legislative seats appear on primary ballots below the high-profile choices for president that brought massive candidate operations and advertising to the state in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, at the top of the ticket, Joe Biden won the state's Democratic presidential primary, and President Donald Trump won on the Republican side.
Primary results should also set the fall election lineups for seats currently held by Cooper and Tillis. Both had their own primaries but were expected to win, with Tillis facing three GOP rivals little known statewide. Cooper faced Ernest Reeves, who has run unsuccessfully for several elected positions.
Voters also winnowed the fields for lieutenant governor, schools superintendent and other Council of State positions. Democratic primary voters in two congressional districts now favoring the party after a recent redistricting were picking nominees who stood a strong chance to reach Capitol Hill next year.
Unaffiliated voters, who make up one-third of the state's electorate, are the primary wild cards, since they can participate in the Democratic or Republican primaries. About 778,000 people cast ballots during the early in-person voting period that ended Saturday. Overall primary voting could reach three times that number if it follows previous presidential years.
