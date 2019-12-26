MOREHEAD CITY — With not only a new year, but a new decade on the horizon, Morehead City officials are setting goals for 2020 and beyond.
The county’s largest municipality accomplished many of the goals it set for 2019, City Manager Ryan Eggletson told the News-Times recently. He said top of the city’s list for the soon-ending year was to move forward on the new city hall building, which will occupy the space where the historic Charles S. Wallace building once sat on Bridges Street.
With a construction company selected and financing for the project in hand, the city plans to issue a notice to proceed in January, and construction should follow soon thereafter. Mr. Eggletson hopes construction will begin by January or early February and wrap up some time in the spring of 2021.
“When you look back to our goals from last year, the new city hall obviously is one of those front and center projects,” Mr. Eggletson said. “…Really the whole year, citizens will start to see that construction start to rise out of the ground. So that is definitely, first and foremost, a major goal we’re excited about.”
The Shevans Park playground renovation was the other high-profile project the city tackled in 2019. In early December, crews tore down the aging wooden structure, and Mr. Eggleston said construction on the new playground and a splash pad should begin shortly. He hopes to have the popular downtown park reopen by May.
In addition to continuing ongoing projects, Morehead City plans to pursue new ventures in 2020. Mr. Eggleston said the council has long considered developing a stormwater management master plan and finally took the first steps toward that long-term goal this year. In February, the council selected a consultant firm and committed funds in fiscal year 2019-20 for phase one of the planning project.
Phase one, Mr. Eggleston said, will begin with a pilot project in a study area from roughly 20th to 4th streets north of Arendell Street. He said the city plans to hold the first community meetings sometime in the spring.
“This year, starting probably first quarter of 2020, we hope to have our first community interaction,” the city manager said. “…There will be a lot of discussion this year in the first and the second quarters on really identifying the scope of that pilot program and getting a lot of good data and feedback from citizens on areas where they’ve had issues in the past related to flooding or rainwater and stormwater flooding and those types of things.”
Mr. Eggleston said Morehead City will primarily focus on the identified pilot study area next year, but there will also be general stakeholders meeting to get an idea of the city’s needs. Eventually, the city wants to have a comprehensive stormwater management plan encompassing the entire municipality.
“We will invite anyone who has had a problem in the past within the city limits, even if they are not in the pilot area, to come share feedback with our folks at those community stakeholder meetings,” he said. “We want to be all inclusive, the sooner we get that data the better, but we’re going to start with that phase one pilot approach because we know there’s decades worth of work to tackle.”
A more immediate infrastructure project Morehead City will take on in 2020 is paving. Mr. Eggleston said, at the council’s behest, the city will spend “well over” $1 million on street improvements in the coming year. He said a lot of the work will take place between January and May.
“The board has really tasked us, and rightfully so, with making sure we have an efficient, productive paving program, so we do have some upcoming roadwork, road repairs being done,” he said. “…The prep for it is starting now and then March, April, May, as the weather warms, is an ideal time for us to do (projects).”
There is a project slated for January or February, weather dependent, to repair some storm drain lines on the north side of Bridges Street to help alleviate localized flooding, which will allow the city to repave in that area.
The city will also focus on beautification projects. Mr. Eggleston recently introduced an adopt-a-block program, aimed at getting businesses, community groups and individuals committed to keeping city streets clean, which will roll out in the coming year. The city will also continue hosting its spring and fall citywide cleanups. In addition, Mr. Eggleston said the city is beginning to crack down on overgrown lots, abandoned homes and other eye sores.
“That is going to be an ongoing area and one that we continue to look for community support on,” Mr. Eggleston said.
The new year will also be one of continued recovery from Hurricane Florence. September may mark the two-year anniversary of the Category 1 storm, but recovery efforts are expected to continue throughout 2020. The city recently received $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to help repair and rebuild seven homes in Morehead City damaged by Florence. The homes are owned by low-income residents, and Mr. Eggleston said construction could begin by the end of the year.
“We can see ourselves making a lot of headway on those projects in 2020,” he said.
Taking a more long-range look at the coming year, Mr. Eggletson said the start of a new decade could be a good time for the council and staff to set five- and 10-year goals and beyond. He said it’s an exciting time to be in Morehead City, and he is ready to see what the new year brings.
“What could be better than the year 2020 to say what is our vision and what is our plan for the future of Morehead City?” he said. “It’s definitely a year to think about where we’re headed and what’s the vision for the town.”
