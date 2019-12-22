Editor's note: This article was last updated at 12:00 p.m. Dec. 22, 2019, with the latest information.
BEAUFORT — Officials say a fire that broke out Sunday morning at The Spouter Inn Restaurant & Bakery was mostly contained by late morning, but crews would likely remain on the scene for most of the day and possibly into the night to fully knock down the blaze.
Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said crews were called to the Front Street business shortly after 5 a.m. when someone spotted flames from the waterfront side of the restaurant. She said four upstairs apartments were evacuated, and seven people inside the building at the time escaped with no injuries reported.
Ms. Johnson said damage to the building is severe, likely a total loss. Two other businesses in addition to The Spouter Inn, Sweet Lilly Ru and Tidal Treasures Gift Shop, were also involved in the blaze.
Law enforcement blocked Front Street from roughly Turner Street to Moore Street to set up a staging area and allow crews to work Sunday morning. Ms. Johnson said the town asks people to stay away from the area Sunday while crews continue to fully contain the fire.
Around 50 firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene at its peak, Ms. Johnson said, and firefighting watercraft also assisted. Crews from the Beaufort Fire Department, Morehead City Fire and EMS, the Newport Fire Department, the North River Fire Department, Otway Fire and Rescue, Broad & Gales Creek Rescue Squad, Harkers Island Fire and Rescue, Stacy Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire and EMS and the Atlantic Beach Fire Department were among those on scene.
This is a developing report.
(previous report)
BEAUFORT — The Spouter Inn Restaurant & Bakery, a waterfront restaurant in Beaufort, was severely damaged by a fire early Sunday.
No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.
Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to call just after 5 a.m. Crews remain on scene as of 9:30 trying to get the blaze knocked out.
Front Street is blocked from roughly the intersection with Turner Street while crews work.
Crews from the Beaufort Fire Department, Morehead City Fire and EMS, the North River Fire Department, Otway Fire and Rescue, Broad & Gales Creek Rescue Squad, Pine Knoll Shores Fire and EMS and the Atlantic Beach Fire Department were among those on scene.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.