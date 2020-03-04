MOREHEAD CITY — Bridges Street at N 6th Street in Morehead City will be closed to all vehicle traffic through Friday to allow crews to replace a storm drain.
The closure took effect Wednesday morning. The work is part of an ongoing project to repair stormwater infrastructure in preparation of road paving projects this spring.
