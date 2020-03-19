Mary Ellen Hudson, 91, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen-Mayview in Raleigh.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Mary was a loving and giving woman who worried more about others than herself. She set an example for life as a Christian. She was the caretaker of the Harvey clan.
She is survived by her daughter, Vera Ellen Askew and husband Kenneth of Raleigh; son, Kenneth Lee Hudson and wife Karen of Deep Run; grandchildren, William B. Askew, Kimberly Ballez, Christopher Hedlund and Jeremy Hedlund; and her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Star, Elijah and Camdon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jefferson B. Hudson; parents, William and Ada Harvey; sisters, Minnie Cannon and Vivian Wetherington; and brothers, Fred Harvey, William Harvey and Clifton Harvey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or on its website, transitionslifecare.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
