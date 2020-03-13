BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detective arrested two Gloucester residents and one Sea level resident Tuesday while executing search warrant and drug seizure.
During the search of 680 Straits Road, detectives seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia related to drug sales, according to a Friday release.
Thomas Byron Walbert IV, 52, and Toni Leigh Hargett, 38, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mr. Walbert and Ms. Hargett were taken to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
Mr. Walbert was released Wednesday, according to Mobile Patrol.
Crystal Lee Sims, 35, of 754 Highway 70 East, Sea Level, was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on a written promise to appear in court at a later date.
Anyone with information concerning the suspected sale and or use of illegal drugs is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.