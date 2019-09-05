MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County officials said Thursday morning the Carteret County Area Transport System will continue to collect residents and deliver them to the hurricane shelter at Newport Middle School as long as it is safe.
In a release, the county said with Hurricane Dorian now a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, they expect the weather “will deteriorate quickly throughout the day.” They encourage all residents to get to a safe location by noon.
To request CCATS transport to the pet-friendly shelter, at 500 E Chatham St. in Newport, call 252-732-0825.
Given the threat of severe weather, the county encourages those who live in manufactured homes and recreation vehicles to evacuate or go to the shelter.
The county also advises residents be cautious while driving.
“Do not drive through flooded areas even if they look shallow enough to cross,” officials stressed. “Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger vehicles causing loss of control and possible stalling.”
Additionally, the county advised those that remain that public safety response will be suspended during the “most intense” part of Hurricane Dorian.
“If flood waters rise in your home, do not shelter in the attic of your home unless there is a secondary exit,” officials said.
For update from Carteret County Emergency Management, visit its Facebook page or call 252-726-7061.
If you have a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
