CARTERET COUNTY — The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority is hitting the ground running in 2020 with new advertising campaigns and other plans in the works to enhance tourism to Carteret County this year.
TDA Executive Director Jim Browder said the authority’s latest campaign involving a series of television commercials launched the first week in January. He said it will last about five weeks into the first week of February, then another new campaign will launch shortly after.
The TDA unveiled the concept behind its upcoming spring campaign, “Search,” to industry partners at a marketing preview event in October. It will involve print and television spots featuring notable sights and events throughout the Crystal Coast with an accompanying “search bar” prompt and call to action to encourage viewers to find out more about the area.
The goal is not only to get more people to book vacations in Carteret County, but to increase overall awareness of where the Crystal Coast is located. It goes along with a recent rebranding effort that updated the TDA’s logo and changed its tagline to “North Carolina’s southern outer banks.”
“We have two four-week periods of advertisements in March and April that we’re going to run that (are) new,” Mr. Browder said. “We normally don’t do television advertising at all. All this has been a result of being able to leverage a combination of savings and having a little bit more occupancy tax collections than we expected.”
Occupancy tax revenues, which the TDA splits 50-50 with the County Shore Protection Office, were up about 1% for the 2019 calendar year over 2018, and they are essentially flat for the current fiscal year that began in July. The previous fiscal year was down about 3%, which was “pretty darn good” considering the devastation of Hurricane Florence in September 2018, Mr. Browder said.
Hurricane Florence damaged numerous county hotels, vacation rentals and other lodgings, so the TDA majorly reeled in its spending in anticipation of decreased revenues after the storm. However, occupancy tax collections remained relatively strong in the months following Florence, and the 2019 summer tourism season proved a successful one.
“We thought it was going to be much worse after Florence, and so we put a lot of cost-saving measures and some expense cuts, and then the money just kept holding steady because we had all the relief workers and construction people using what lodging we did have available,” Mr. Browder said.
Many of the properties that were forced to close for repairs after Florence have reopened, and Mr. Browder is hopeful the others that are still closed will reopen by the start of tourism season this year. In addition to some vacation rental properties and condominiums, three high-profile hotels are still working on repairs – the DoubleTree by Hilton in Atlantic Beach, the Bask hotel on the Morehead City waterfront and the Holiday Inn in Morehead City. Mr. Browder said the DoubleTree will host a job fair this month to hire for positions at the hotel.
“I think at least the Bask and the DoubleTree will be open probably late winter, early spring,” he said. “You have those with the addition of the (new hotels) Lighthouse Inn and Beaufort Hotel, so we should be in really good shape this year.”
Now that things have mostly stabilized since Florence, the TDA has a better idea of its financial standing and the state of tourism in general. The TDA Board of Directors recently released $400,000 for marketing that had been placed in a contingency fund so advertising can get rolling.
“This contingency money kind of built up, and as it built up we wanted to release it for marketing as fast as possible, so we’ve been releasing it in phases,” Mr. Browder said.
The TDA’s marketing plans this year represent a shift to focusing on more year-round tourism, especially during the shoulder seasons, which are the few weeks directly before and after summer when the weather is usually still nice but children are in school. Mr. Browder has previously said growing events is one way to get more people to the coast outside of the peak summer months.
“We’re going to hit those (shoulder seasons) pretty hard, but we are going to maintain a year-round presence, which we kind of started last fall,” he said. “It used to be that we advertised for a period of time, then we stopped, then we advertised for a while again and stopped. We’re going to always maintain a year-round presence at a core level of advertising.”
Overall, a strong economy and promising travel trends make Mr. Browder optimistic for the 2020 tourism season.
“It’s going to be a fun year. All indicators I keep checking for travel, transit stuff, everything is still going to be up. They expect the economy is going to be strong, airfare is up,” he said. “It’s all good signs, I haven’t seen anything negative yet.”
