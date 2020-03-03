emerald isle — Seventeen months after Hurricane Florence in September 2018, the town is still working on repairs to damage caused by the massive storm.
The town this month began soliciting bids to fix the Eastern Ocean Regional Access at 2701 Highway 58.
It’s one of the town’s two major ocean access facilities, with about 160 parking spaces, and is also one of two places where lifeguards are stationed from late spring into fall. Amenities at the access also include picnic shelters, a bathhouse and paid public parking.
The bid deadline is Friday.
The bid document, which went out recently, calls for demolition and repair of the handicapped-accessible walkway and ramp to the beach.
The project is part of an estimated $1 million in Florence repairs to walkways on the ocean and sound sides of town that Town Manager Matt Zapp hopes can be completed by Memorial Day weekend, the beginning of tourism season.
Money for the work is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Officials have already awarded contracts for repairs at the access walkways at James Street, Channel Drive and Randy’s Way, as well as repairs in town parks and to the police station.
They’ve also awarded the contract for repairs to the Western Ocean Regional Access bath house, picnic shelter and dune stage and for repairs to bathhouse roof and ceiling panels at the eastern access.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
