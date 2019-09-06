BEAUFORT - Carteret County will reopen its solid waste sites at 7 a.m. Saturday, as which time the sites will resume normal operating hours.
In addition, county offices and the court system will reopen Monday at 8 a.m., according to Friday releases from County Emergency Management.
For more information on county waste sites, visit carteretcountync.gov/470/Solid-Waste-Recycling.
