The following is a running list of organizations that have announced cancellations or closings due to the anticipated effects of Hurricane Dorian:
- The N.C. Forest Service meeting originally set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center to discuss tree damage from Hurricane Florence has been canceled.
- Morehead City’s Alive at Five event slated for Thursday has been canceled.
- The state ports of Morehead City and Wilmington will open gates to commercial activity from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday. Tenants will be permitted access to their facilities at both locations until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Beaufort’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Broad Street train depot has been canceled.
- The N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort has closed to the public until further notice. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center is also closed. Keep an eye on the organization Facebook pages and ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for updates.
- Duke University Marine Lab will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce in Morehead City will have reduced and variable hours through Wednesday. The chamber offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. They plan to resume normal operations Monday. They ask people to call their office at 252-726-6350 or check their social media pages for updates.
- Cape Lookout National Seashore will be closed beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday. Harkers Island Visitor Center, Beaufort Visitor Information Center, Light Station Visitor Center and the Keepers Quarters Museum closed Monday. Reservations at Great Island and Long Point Cabin Camps are canceled Tuesday through Friday.
- All Carteret County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday for students and staff.
- Carteret Community College will be closed to students beginning Wednesday, and it will be closed to employees beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday. Students are advised to bring classwork, textbooks and other study materials home with them during Hurricane Dorian. Please check your student email regularly for class updates and other important notices. Do not return to campus until official notice is given.
- Downtown Morehead City Inc. offices at 1001 Arendell St. will be closed Wednesday through Sunday.
- The Beaufort Hotel and 34° North Restaurant are closed until further notice for the safety of guests and staff. Updates will be posted to the businesses’ social media pages.
