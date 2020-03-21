Atlantic Beach — Residents and visitors won’t have to worry about paid parking in the spaces around the perimeter of the Atlantic Beach Circle this summer, but there will be a 30-minute time limit.
The town council met for its regular work session March 12. During the work session, the council agreed by general consensus to establish a 30-minute time limit during the paid parking season for parking spaces around the perimeter of The Circle, a district consisting of property directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods. However, while there will be a time limit, these spaces will remain free to use.
Mayor Trace Cooper said town officials have been asking local businesses what they want done with the parking spaces.
Town Manager David Walker said the responses have been “varied” without any real consensus.
Police Chief Jeff Harvey said his department will contact business owners around the district to inform them of the council’s decision.
“I think there are enough spaces for two to four in front of each business,” he said.
Atlantic Beach implements a paid parking program each summer. Parking spaces in select locations are designated paid parking, and in recent years, kiosks have been used to allow people to pay with credit and debit cards.
This year’s paid parking program is scheduled to run from Saturday, May 9 through Monday, Aug. 31. It will run daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Rates will be $2 per hour. Season passes are available for $65 at town hall.
Free parking is available for vehicles with valid handicap or disabled veteran tags or plates. Atlantic Beach property owners or renters will also be allowed free parking with the display of a town hurricane re-entry pass on their dashboards.
In other news at the work session, the council discussed coordinating beach safety efforts with the other Bogue Banks towns. The coordination efforts are in response to several drownings in 2019.
“I’ve meet with the other mayors of Bogue Banks,” Mayor Cooper said. “We all generally agreed a coordinated (warning) flag system would prevent confusion.”
The towns on Bogue Banks use color-coded flags to warn beachgoers about potentially hazardous conditions. Mayor Cooper said the mayors all generally agree on using the U.S. Lifesaving Association’s flag system.
Additional measures being considered include an ordinance for closing the beach to swimming during hazardous conditions, working with the County Emergency Services Department to get new software to help locate emergency calls on the beach and adding markers on the strand to help people calling for help determine their location.
The council also approved by general consensus moving forward with a program to provide portable litter collection baskets at the town’s public beach accesses. Recreation, communication and special events coordinator Morgan Gilbert said the program was discovered on the Facebook page of Atlantic Beach, Fla., the town’s sister city.
“The idea would be to provide baskets at all of our 21 accesses,” Ms. Gilbert said. “I often get calls from groups who want to do clean-ups. This would be helpful to facilitate them.”
Ms. Gilbert said town officials can also promote the Crystal Coast Waterkeeper’s new Marine Debris Tracker app in conjunction with the program.
CCW program coordinator Rebecca Drohan was present at the work session. Ms. Drohan said the purpose behind the app is to collect data to find hot spots where marine debris shows up and what kind of debris is most problematic.
“This falls in line with the recently adopted N.C. Marine Debris Action Plan,” she said.
Councilman Rich Johnson seemed to be in favor of the program and app.
“I can see this expanding into a broader, educational theme,” he said.
Town Manager David Walker also informed the council that staff is beginning work on the draft budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
He said due to the recent property revaluation, total real property value in Atlantic Beach has increased. Town staff estimates the value will rise from $1,455,873,004 in the current fiscal year to 1,738,300,831, an increase of 19%.
