MOREHEAD CITY — Crystal Coast Brewing Co. and FreeBird Distribution of Raleigh announced Friday a partnership that will bring Crystal Coast’s award-winning craft beer to many regions in North Carolina, including the Triangle, Triad and Wilmington.
The partnership will allow FreeBird to distribute many of Crystal Coast Brewing’s beers in kegs and cans to 42 North Carolina counties for the first time starting mid-December, the company said in a release.
Crystal Coast Brewing is a family owned microbrewery located in Morehead City with a taproom in Atlantic Beach. Opened in 2017, the brewery produces a variety of styles, including many Indian pale ales, lagers and sours.
According to the company, Crystal Coast Brewing strives to create superior craft beer using high-quality ingredients, many of which are locally sourced. The brewery won seven medals at this year’s Carolinas Championship of Beer and was awarded a silver medal this fall at the North Carolina Brewer’s Cup.
Crystal Coast Brewing currently distributes its beer across eastern North Carolina, as well as in Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Outer Banks. Raleigh and Durham will see an increased presence with this partnership, particularly in grocery stores.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring Crystal Coast beer to so many more across North Carolina,” Charlie Poppe, owner and CEO of Crystal Coast Brewing, said in the release. “Everyone here is eager to work with the team at FreeBird and all that they can bring. It’s a big step for us and we are ready to bring some great craft beer to even more of the state, especially in the Triangle.”
Beginning in 2018, FreeBird is leading the way into a new structure of brewery-distributor relationships. Its drive comes from a love of craft beer and a desire to propel independently owned breweries, offering personalized services every step of the way.
FreeBird currently has three other North Carolina breweries in its portfolio, including Raleigh Brewing Co. and Preyer Brewing Co. The company is operated by Morgan Nystedt, who brings a team with decades of experience in the industry.
“On behalf of the entire FreeBird Team and myself, we are thrilled to welcome Crystal Coast Brewing into our portfolio,” Ms. Nystedt said. “Bringing a coastal brand to the heart of North Carolina and beyond has been a goal of ours from the beginning and we couldn’t be happier with the partnership to achieve this goal. The team at Crystal Coast are some of the best people we’ve met and we are looking forward to growing together starting now.”
