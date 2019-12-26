MOREHEAD CITY — With Tuesday being the last day of 2019, many residents are scrambling to make last minute end-of-year donations.
Maj. Aaron Goldfarb of The Salvation Army said there’s been an increase in items coming into the thrift store at 2800 Bridges St.
“Clothing is the No. 1 item we’ve been receiving,” Maj. Goldfarb said.
His statement was quite evident Dec. 18 as Salvation Army volunteers and workers sorted piles of clothes in the drop-off area.
“We’re getting a lot of clothes and a lot of Christmas items,” thrift store manager Chasity Brown said. “I think people were waiting for our new store to open before bringing by their donations. We’re glad people are thinking of us because it does go to help the community.”
Funds raised through the sale of items help offset operations costs and help families in need.
Maj. Goldfarb said the thrift store would be open regular hours through New Year’s Eve. Those wanting to drop off items will have until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Those wanting a receipt for tax deductions will be able to receive them.
Maj. Goldfarb added that monetary donations are also welcome.
“Our end-of-year donations come through our kettle campaign, people sending in checks or donating online and through our Christmas appeal letters,” Maj. Goldfarb said.
He added monetary donations are especially welcome because the organization continues to assist families displaced by Hurricane Florence.
Those who want to donate can go to salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity. Donors can also mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Another nonprofit seeing an increase in last-minute donations at its thrift store is The MirIAM, which operates The MirIAM’s Treasures in Morehead City.
The nonprofit assists women struggling with substance abuse and addiction and operates two homes where women stay during the rehabilitation process.
The MirIAM Director Tami Thomas said the thrift store welcomes donations of clothing, furniture and housewares. She also welcomes monetary donations that are used to operate the homes and provide scholarships for women who can’t afford to enter the program.
“Funds are used to keep the lights on, keep the bills paid, put gas in the cars of some of the women and meet other needs,” Ms. Thomas said.
She said the thrift store, at 102 Industrial Drive in Morehead City, would be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve for those wanting to donate items at the store. Those wanting to make monetary donations can mail checks to The MirIAM, P.O. Box 162, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Hope Mission, another nonprofit that operates homes for men and women struggling with substance abuse issues, as well as operates a soup kitchen and financial assistance program for the needy, is hoping for last-minute donations at its thrift store at 1410 Bridges St. in Morehead City. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said he’s seen an increase in donations as the year draws to an end.
“Our biggest item coming in and being sold at our store is clothes. We are seeing some furniture and toys,” Mr. McLendon said.
He added that monetary donations are also welcome.
“We send out a Christmas appeal letter at Thanksgiving and it’s a major contributor financially,” he said.
Those wanting to make monetary donations can donate online at hopemissionnc.org or mail checks to Hope Mission, P.O. Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Some prefer to give last-minute donations to animal welfare groups, such as the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret.
PAWS Vice President Donna Youraine said they’re seeing an increase in monetary donations to assist with the fostering of animals and equipping of a future no-kill animal shelter being completed at 5042 Mattie St. in Morehead City. That project, as well as the organization’s thrift store in Morehead City, took a big hit during Hurricane Florence.
“We do get a lot more donations this time of year in memory of or in honor of people or pets,” Ms. Youraine said. “Anything people want to send they need to have dated by Dec. 31 for taxes. We’ll be sending out acknowledgements for every donation.”
The thrift store opened earlier this year, but Ms. Youraine said the organization is still waiting for insurance assessments and settlements on the future shelter, which was near completion when Florence hit in September 2018.
Despite the challenges, Ms. Youraine said the organization continues to foster animals and looks to opening the shelter in the future.
“We’re still getting our feet back on the ground to get the new building opened,” Ms. Youraine said. “Hurricane Florence really did a number on us. We’re still waiting on an insurance settlement on the shelter. We have a large section of roof that needs replacement and we need mold remediation again. We already had remediation done once.”
While most thrift stores want end-of-year donations, Ms. Youraine said PAWS will not begin receiving donations at its thrift store until Tuesday, Jan. 7. They stopped accepting donations Dec. 17 because of a shortage of volunteers to receive and process during the holidays.
Those wanting to make end-of-year monetary donations can do so at pawsofcarteret.org, through Facebook or by sending checks to PAWS, 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
While nonprofits need donations, it’s important donors give wisely and responsibly, according to Charity Navigator. The group, based in Glen Rock, N.J., helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability and transparency of 1.5 million charities. To see trends and tips on responsible giving, go to charitynavigator.org.
Here are a few tips from Charity Navigator to ensure donations are given wisely:
• Do your research to find a charity with a proven track record of success. Look to see if the organization you’re giving to is a registered public 501(c)(3).
• You must keep a bank record or written communication from a charity, including the charity’s name, along with the date and amount of your contribution, in order to deduct a cash contribution.
• Contributions are deductible in the year they are made. Thus, donations charged to a credit card before the end of 2019 count for 2019. This is true even if the credit card bill isn’t paid until 2020. Also, checks count for 2019 as long as they are mailed in 2019.
