BEAUFORT — The town's small vessel lottery will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Broad Street train depot.
Every year, on the first Wednesday of March, Beaufort holds a lottery for kayak and small vessel storage at Grayden Paul Park, Fisherman’s Park and Curtis Perry Park.
“The spaces are available to all residents of the Town of Beaufort with proper identification,” reads information on the town’s website.
Those wanting to participate in the lottery must submit an application to town hall by 5 p.m. Tuesday. An application can be picked up at town hall or downloaded via the town’s website.
“Spaces will be assigned in order of the lottery,” reads information from the town’s website. “You do not need to be present. Town Staff will assign a space as close to your listed preference as is available that meets the needs of your vessel.”
Fisherman’s Park has space for three dinghies, four canoes and 37 kayaks. Grayden Paul Park has space for 12 kayaks, and Curtis Perry Park has 12 spaces for kayaks.
“Payment and valid proof of residency must be received by the Town of Beaufort within 10 business days of the lottery in order for your space to continue to be reserved,” the town website reads. “After a period of 10 days, all spaces that have not been paid in full and/or residency verified will be assigned to those names on the waiting list as selected during the lottery.”
The fee of $75 is non-transferrable and non-refundable.
“Town Staff will be at the Train Depot to accept payments in the form of cash and check during the lottery on March 4,” the website reads. “Each space will be assigned an identification decal that must be attached to the stored vessel at all times that it is being stored. The decal will identify the assigned spot and help Town staff identify the owner should we need to make contact. Replacement decals are $35.”
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
