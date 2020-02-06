Crystal Coast Oysters business partners James Frey, left, and Phillip Lannon show off their oyster offerings during the Flavors of Carolina food show, held Jan. 27 in Concord. Flavors of Carolina is put on by the N.C. Department of Agriculture as a way to connect local producers with buyers from grocery stores, restaurants and wholesale distributors. More than 150 local farmers and food businesses, including Crystal Coast Oysters, were represented at the show this year. (Contributed photo)