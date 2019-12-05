MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Police have served a warrant for the arrest of James Hammontree Jr. charging him with sexual battery and placing him under a $10,000 secured bond.
74-year old Mr. Hammontree is a teacher at Chosen Generation Christian Academy in Morehead City. The Pre-K-12 private school leases space in the Morehead City Recreation Center for instruction. Investigators say this is where the alleged crime occurred.
City officials became aware of the incident Nov. 27 and immediately contacted the Morehead City Police Department, prompting their investigation. Until further notice, Mr. Hammontree was placed on administrative leave from his position with the school and is barred from the Morehead City Recreation Center.
This is an open investigation. No further information is available at this time. The Morehead City Police Department asks anyone who wishes to speak to a police officer regarding this individual to contact Captain Tim Guthrie at 252-726-3131 ext. 129.
