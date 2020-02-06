This report was last updated Feb. 6 at 5:09 p.m.
NEWPORT — The National Weather Service's weather forecasting office in Newport has issued a tornado watch for Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow and Pamlico counties. This watch will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
Previous Report
NEWPORT — A strong cold front coming into Carteret County may bring severe weather with it Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the approaching cold front. According to the weather service, the front may bring severe weather late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, including localized downed trees and power lines, isolated structural damage and the potential for an isolated tornado. This potential hazard warning applies to all of eastern North Carolina.
Carteret County may also experience scattered power outages due to strong non-storm winds Thursday night into Friday. Strong, gale-force winds and dangerous seas are also forecast Thursday afternoon into Friday evening in all coastal waters, sounds and tidal rivers.
Minor soundside inundation, up to 2 feet above ground level, as well as large surf, minor beach erosion and ocean overwash are possible Thursday night into Friday night. Coastal flooding is possible along the soundside Outer Banks north of Hatteras Inlet, while beach erosion and overwash are possible for vulnerable locations south of Oregon Inlet. Outside Carteret County, minor river flooding is possible at points along the Tar, Neuse and Northeast Cape Fear river basins this weekend into early next week.
A tornado watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Thursday for several counties north of Carteret County. Severe weather is expected to have a period of greatest effect in Carteret County from 7 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.
A wind advisory is in effect for Carteret County through Friday; wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph. Total rainfall through Friday morning, which includes rainfall from Thursday morning, is forecast at 1½ - 2 inches for Carteret County.
High surf conditions are possible in Carteret County along the oceanside and soundside shorelines; breaking waves 7-10 feet high are possible.
More information on local NWS forecasts, warnings and other announcements is available at www.weather.gov/mhx/.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.