PINE KNOLL SHORES — The N.C. Coastal Federation will partner with town officials this fall to create a living shoreline in Bogue Sound just behind town hall.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday $857,500 has been awarded in Environmental Enhancement grants for environmental programs in six counties, including Carteret County.
According to the attorney general, the federation has been awarded $100,000 for stormwater retrofits and a living shoreline and marsh to prevent shoreline erosion.
“Thanks to this grant award, public areas in Carteret County will be safer,” Mr. Stein said. “I’m proud to support this effort.”
NCCF coastal specialist Bree Charron said the living shoreline will be constructed at the public sound access behind town hall at 100 Municipal Circle.
“There’s a nice, swimmable beach that has suffered from erosion that the town wishes to preserve,” Ms. Charron said. “In fall of 2020 we’ll be prepping materials for the living shoreline to be constructed in 2021, with community volunteers.”
She said the shoreline will be approximately 450 feet long. Marsh grasses will be planted the following spring.
Ms. Charron said the federation chose the site for the shoreline after the town brought it to their attention, leading to the federation seeking funding assistance.
“The grant will cover the material costs for the living shoreline,” she said. “The town will be providing resources as needed, but we anticipate using volunteers to provide much of the man-power.”
Pine Knoll Shores officials are also interested in seeing this project come to fruition. Town clerk Sarah Williams said the town has “a beautiful nature trail behind town hall.”
“Over time, the shoreline has become eroded,” she said. “We’ve been looking for ways to restore it.”
In addition to this living shoreline, the NCCF will also conduct two stormwater control retrofitting projects in Pine Knoll Shores. Ms. Charron said the projects will be at locations town officials have identified as stormwater runoff hotspots.
“The first will be on Acorn Court,” she said, “where we’ll be installing permeable pavement with the cul-de-sac to aid in infiltration. Swales will also be installed along Acorn (Court) where applicable to capture stormwater before it makes its way to the cul-de-sac.”
The second project will be on Pine Knoll Boulevard. Ms. Charron said a perforated pipe network will be installed to move water away from the street and residential area into an adjacent natural area owned by the town.
“The stormwater projects will be designed over the winter ’20-’21,” she said, “with construction anticipated in spring of 2021. The town will be providing matching funding and labor where possible for these projects.”
Ms. Charron said the need for these projects is due to Pine Knoll Shores being developed prior to most of the state’s stormwater regulations. Because of this, Ms. Charron said the town “lacks proper management techniques” in its infrastructure.
“Town officials have been actively searching for solutions to chronic stormwater issues that are environmentally friendly,” she said. “In 2018, the federation worked with the town to develop a Watershed Restoration Plan that was approved by the state. Both of the EEG projects will decrease flooding impacts in a manner that promotes infiltration rather than pumping directly to water bodies.”
Ms. Williams, meanwhile, said the town chose to work with the federation due to its “great working relationship.”
“They helped us get the grant for our Phase II (stormwater control) project and create our Watershed Restoration Plan,” she said.
She stressed, however, that the retrofitting project and the phase two project are separate from each other. Town staff is taking the lead on the phase two project, which involves a plan to connect stormwater drainage infrastructure on the east end of town to retention ponds at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast.
