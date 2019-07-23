BEAUFORT — On Saturday, Carteret County deputies arrested Ann Cobb Hughes, 71, of Beaufort, for shooting at her 67-year-old husband, Haywood Hughes.
According to a Tuesday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say the couple got into a domestic altercation and Mr. Hughes, who is disabled, locked himself in their bedroom after Ms. Hughes left. Deputies say Ms. Hughes then returned and demanded entry into the bedroom.
When Mr. Hughes refused, she allegedly fired one round through the door with a 357 Mangum revolver. Ms. Hughes told deputies she “wanted to kill that bastard.”
Ms. Hughes was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and was held in the Carteret County jail without bond until her first appearance Monday. During her first court appearance, her bond was set at $2,500 and she was released Monday after posting bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2.
Ms. Hughes has pending charges for assault on a disabled person after she was arrested April 7 for assaulting her 91-year-old mother. That court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9.
