CEDAR POINT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the disappearance of 35 life jackets from the Cedar Point Wildlife Access Ramp.
The life jackets were made available for the public to use free by the Swansboro Sea Scouts and were purchased with grant funding from the Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner program, according to a Friday release from the sheriff’s office. The loaner program relies on the honor system with a goal to increase the use of life jackets and to educate the public on the importance of wearing them.
On the Fourth of July, 35 life jackets were attached to the life jacket loaning station and were available for anyone who needed to borrow one for the day or weekend. The only rule was to bring it back when they’re done. When Swansboro Sea Scout officials returned to the life jacket loaning station July 6, all of the life jackets had disappeared and to this day have not been returned.
On Tuesday, a representative with Swansboro Sea Scouts reached out to Carteret County deputies and filed a report for larceny of life jackets. Swansboro Sea Scouts estimated the value of the life jackets totaled $1,750.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of the life jackets is asked to contact Detective Derek Moore at 252-728-8400 and/or leave an anonymous tip at crimetips@carteretcountync.gov. A reward of up to $250 is being offered for any tip through Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest.
