EMERALD ISLE — The westernmost town on Bogue Banks and the town that adjoins it on the Carteret County mainland have announced mandatory evacuations and curfews as Hurricane Dorian approaches from the south.
In separate news releases Tuesday evening, Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret officials announced measures they say are necessary for public safety.
According to a press release from Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey, the town has issued a mandatory evacuation effective at noon Wednesday, at which time town offices will also close.
Additionally, a curfew will go into effect for Cape Carteret beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Emerald Isle release, from Town Manager Matt Zapp announced a mandatory evacuation order effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, an echo of Gov. Roy Cooper’s issuance of a mandatory evacuation for all of the state’s barrier islands.
“Hurricane Dorian will bring potentially life-threatening conditions to much of the Carolinas, including Emerald Isle. All residents, property owners, and visitors are advised to evacuate no later than 10:00 AM on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019,” the Emerald Isle release states.
The release also states that “alcohol sales in Emerald Isle will cease at 11:59 PM on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Sales will remain suspended until further notice.”
Emerald Isle officials will also close the high-rise bridge that links the town to Cape Carteret and Cedar Point at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“For safety reasons, the NCSHP (N.C. Highway Patrol) will secure the Emerald Isle Bridge beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019,” the release states.
“Citizens and visitors should plan to be in a safe location and sheltered before 10:00 AM on Thursday. The bridge will remain closed until Town officials have determined that it is safe for property owners, residents, and the general public to enter the Town.”
Finally, Emerald Isle will also institute a curfew in town beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday/
“Only essential personnel (Police, Fire, EMS, etc.) will be permitted on public roadways. During the curfew, it is illegal for anyone to leave their own property and travel anywhere within Emerald Isle. The curfew will remain in effect until Town officials deem conditions to be safe.”
