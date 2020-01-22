HARKERS ISLAND – Though it is a slow process, officials at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center are moving items back into the museum after the facility was closed for more than a year.
The museum was hit hard when Hurricane Florence struck in September 2018. When the storm came across the county, rainwater leaked through the roof, causing mold to grow throughout the facility.
Over the last few months, crews have been hard at work repairing the roof and other damaged infrastructure at the museum.
Officials said the museum should be open to the public by April, with a week of activities to celebrate the milestone.
On Monday, a crew of volunteers started moving items back into the building on Harkers Island from two locations in Morehead City, but Pam Morris, one of the museum officials, said there is still a long way to go.
“It’s not going to be a fast process,” she said. “It will be slow and thought out. We are definitely getting there.”
The first items being moved back into the facility will be placed into the collection storage room on the second floor.
Ms. Morris said the collection storage space was the only room unaffected by the storm.
“It was designed to be incapsulated, and it did its job,” Ms. Morris said. “I was pretty happy about it.”
As items are being moved into the collection storage room, nearby offices will be readied for carpet placement.
“By Friday we will have a large move-in day with furniture and other items back in the offices,” she said.
Meanwhile, construction crews with Thomas Simpson Construction have been working on placing the flooring and shoe molding on the first floor.
“That has to be put in before the carpet can be laid,” Ms. Morris said. “And new doors are on the way.”
She said the construction process has been much like a jigsaw puzzle, and one thing has to be completed before another can occur.
Once everything has been put in place, the last thing to arrive at the museum will be the special collection, which has been stored in a climate-controlled facility in Charlotte.
While construction has been ongoing at the museum, activities and other operations have been held at 806 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Ms. Morris said organizers would like to utilize the downtown space for as long as possible.
“The site has been good to us,” she said. “It attracts people we don’t normally get at Harkers Island.”
Ms. Morris said while volunteers bring items back into the facility, officials are taking the time to sort through boxes and declutter items that have been collected over the years.
“We have to hone it down and sort it (the collection) before it goes up,” she said.
Ms. Morris said volunteers are still needed to move items into the museum. Those who are interested in volunteering can call the museum at 252-728-1500.
