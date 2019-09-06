CEDAR ISLAND — Down East was largely spared from the brunt of Hurricane Dorian in the Friday early morning hours, though Cedar Island reportedly saw significant flooding.
Other communities in the unincorporated part of Carteret County east of Beaufort received plenty of wind, but limited flooding.
According to Cedar Island resident Angie Goodwin, water began to rise around 5:30 a.m. Friday and rose quickly. Residents at the end of Cedar Island said the level was higher than Hurricane Isabel, which brought some of the highest water the island has seen when it struck in 2003.
Island’s Choice Variety Store, affectionately known as “Sherman’s,” is built on one of the higher pieces of land on the island. It has eight steps leading to the store and water reached the seventh step, according to residents. Water rose halfway up the gas pumps, as well.
Several homes flooded but, according to Ms. Goodwin, no one was harmed.
The water began to recede around 1 p.m.
Islands to the east reportedly didn’t make out as well. Ocracoke and Hatteras both received historic flooding. According to The Island Free Press, the villages saw about 6 feet of storm surge around 9 a.m. Friday morning. The tide started to recede around 1 p.m.
