MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Fire/EMS personnel are investigating a fire that broke out in a storage shed on Yaupon Terrace Monday night.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 4:42 p.m. Monday for a fire at 815 Yaupon Terrace in Morehead City. Morehead City Fire/EMS arrived on the scene to find that a storage shed behind the house at this address was on fire, as well as part of the wooden fence behind the shed. Firefighters got the blaze under control; no one was injured and the house at 815 Yaupon Terrace wasn’t involved.
Assistant Fire Chief Dykeman Baily was on the scene Monday night. He said the department hasn’t found out how the fire started yet; the residents weren't at home at the time of the fire, and the shed didn’t have electrical power.
“Hopefully we can get up with the homeowner and find out more,” he said.
While the house wasn’t damaged in the fire, the shed itself contained a four-wheel off-road vehicle, as well as a variety of other tools and mechanical devices, all of which were damaged. Assistant Chief Baily estimated the total damage was about $6,000-8,000.
