MOREHEAD CITY — Being homeless at Christmas is difficult, especially for those with children.
Thanks to Family Promise of Carteret County Inc., a nonprofit that houses homeless families at county churches on a rotating basis, some parents and children will have a Merry Christmas and hope for the new year.
Family Promise not only provides temporary housing for families, but also offers additional services and support for the homeless at its day center.
Many who seek help through Family Promise are single moms, such as Ashley Smith, who has two children, Maddox, 2, and Shianne, 8.
Ms. Smith entered the program in January, and thanks to support she received, the young mother and her children are celebrating Christmas in their own home this year.
“They helped me find housing, a job and I’m going back to school,” Ms. Smith said Dec. 18 as she and her children sat in the day center. “They really do fulfill promises for families.”
For Family Promise Executive Director Sandy Giacobbi, seeing families get back on their feet is the best Christmas present of all.
“It makes me so happy for these families to find a way out of negative circumstances and homelessness,” she said. “This is a place they can call home until they are able to spend Christmas in their own place. Many times these families just need a hand up, not a hand out.”
Ms. Giacobbi said 2019 was an especially challenging year because Family Promise was hit hard financially helping families displaced by Hurricane Florence. Plus, four of the 14 churches that host families overnight are still not able to because of damage from the hurricane.
Despite the challenges, Ms. Giacobbi said the program housed 68 people during the calendar year. They helped six additional families, a total of 16 people, by placing them in local motels temporarily. They also helped five families relocate closer to supportive family in other counties.
Ms. Giacobbi said Family Promise served 63 additional individuals through its outreach ministry at the day center. Those services include providing a place to take showers and do laundry, providing a place to use computers, referring individuals to other agencies and giving food and financial assistance.
Those in the program also participate in life skills classes such as parenting, budgeting and financial management.
The ministry continues to help families displaced or whose homes were damaged by hurricanes Florence and Dorian as well, according to Ms. Giacobbi.
Family Promise has a waiting list of families wanting to enter the program, but because of limited space and resources, Ms. Giacobbi said she has to turn people away.
“We’re unable to help them other than outreach services,” she said. “I know right now of eight people homeless the week of Christmas. I have no place to put them.”
She foresees the homeless crisis continuing to grow in the county because of the lack of affordable housing for low-wage workers.
“Finding reasonable housing rentals in Carteret County is becoming harder each month, and still the minimum wage holds at $7.25 per hour. You can’t support a family on that. Many of the families who apply with us are already working 40 hours a week, but they face an insurmountable obstacle in the average rent or mortgage bill of $830 a month. Families are struggling, hungry and constantly juggling bill management, skipping months to buy food, medications or gas to get to work.”
Because of the crisis, Ms. Giacobbi said she would like to see an additional homeless shelter. While there are other ministries housing those with substance abuse issues, and some with limited housing for men and women, she’s concerned there are many people falling through the cracks that are struggling for other reasons.
“I would someday like to see a homeless shelter that doesn’t set limits on the reasons for homelessness. I have a special concern for our older population and seniors,” she said.
While that is a long-term goal, Ms. Giacobbi said in the short term she would like to see two additional churches step up to house families overnight. Host churches house families overnight for one week, with families receiving additional services at the day center during the day. Many times, the parents work or go to school during the day and the children are in school or daycare.
She is also in need of volunteers and monetary donations to pay for operations and assist families.
For those who have been helped by the program, like Ms. Smith, the investment is worth it.
“I’m so grateful for this program and the people we’ve met at the churches. Everyone has been so kind,” Ms. Smith said. “I’m excited now that my kids will come down the stairs of their own home on Christmas morning to see what Santa brought them. I’m also very excited about starting school.”
Those wanting to donate online can do so at familypromisecarteret.org.
Checks can be mailed to Family Promise, 1500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
To volunteer or for more information, call Family Promise at 252-222-0019.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 253; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.