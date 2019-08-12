BEAUFORT — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested a Beaufort woman Friday, ending an investigation of heroin trafficking in Carteret County.
Laquisha Shawntae Frazier, 29, faces several drug charges, including trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, sell heroin and deliver heroin.
The investigation concluded when detectives, with assistance from the Beaufort Police Department, executed a search warrant and raided Ms. Frazier’s apartment at Carteret Court Apartments in Beaufort Friday. According to a Monday release from the CCSO, the raid resulted in the seizure of more than 24 grams of heroin and more than 3 grams of cocaine.
Ms. Frazier was placed in the Carteret County jail under a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.