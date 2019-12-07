BEAUFORT — The competition is heating up for a Christmas cookie battle that will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday in the East Carteret High School cafeteria.
Students at three county high schools are busy baking and decorating cookies to enter and sell to public. Proceeds will be divided evenly between the schools to use for career and technical education clubs.
No entry fee is needed to attend the competition. However, those attending can bring nonperishable food to support the ECHS food pantry.
“We’re inviting people to come and watch the students and the judging,” ECHS career development coordinator Pam Roberson said.
ECHS is entering six teams, while Croatan High School and West Carteret High School have one team each.
Ms. Roberson said the idea for the competition came from ECHS business teacher and Skills USA adviser Amanda Lewis.
“We thought this would be a great way to highlight the various career and technical education clubs and programs. Any student could enter, but we were hoping students involved in the clubs and programs would enter, too,” Ms. Roberson said.
Each team is preparing three types of cookies. The team is responsible for baking the cookies in their home schools and bagging six dozen of each cookie. The bags will be labeled.
The teams will also come to the competition with five undecorated sugar cookies. The evening will revolve around a 15-minute decorating contest.
Each team will be judged on presentation, uniform appearance and taste of cookies. Each group will have a presenter that will speak about their team and the cookies they have chosen to make for the event.
After judging takes place, cookies from all schools will be available for sale. The decorated cookies will be bagged individually and cost $1 per bag.
The other cookies pre-baked at schools will cost $5 for six in a bag and $10 for 12 in a bag.
Students last week seemed to be getting into the Christmas spirit of the competition and were busy baking and decorating cookies. Participants have come up with creative names for their teams and put on their thinking caps when selecting the cookie of their choice entry.
Some of the team names include Look Dough More, Frost Biters, F’Fal La Las, Holly Jolly Ginger Snaps, Cookie Cutters, Up to Snow Good, Cougar Cookers and West Carteret Patriot Bakers.
Cookie of choice entries varied greatly, from butter cookies, to a variation on s’mores to red velvet chocolate kisses, salted brownie cookies and spiced hot chocolate cookies with marshmallows. There was even a “cowboy cookie,” which contains chocolate chips, pecans, oatmeal, coconut, brown sugar, cinnamon and more.
Students also chose various designs for their cookies, including snowflakes, the stocking lamp from the movie “A Christmas Story,” candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees. One team created a unique design by using a ginger bread man that when inverted becomes a reindeer.
ECHS senior Courtnay Greer, who is dual enrolled in food services and technology classes at Carteret Community College, said she was excited about battling it out over Christmas cookies.
“I really enjoyed the idea because we don’t have a lot going on to promote our food service programs,” she said as she carefully put icing and sprinkles on snowflake shaped cookies Thursday.
Ms. Greer, who plans to open her own baking and pastry shop in the future, said her team decided to enter a butter cookie for their choice submission.
“Christmas is about tradition and doing a butter cookie just makes you think about tradition and going to a Southern grandmother’s house,” she said, adding that the secret to making a great cookie is “lots of love and patience.”
Students at CHS were cutting, mixing, baking and decorating Friday. Freshman Kinverline Alvarez said, “I like cooking a lot. It interests me as a future career.”
As for what makes a great cookie, Kinverline said, “I think it’s all the ingredients and the taste that you give it.”
At WCHS, junior Scott Newell said his team was entering chocolate chip cookies, a stained glass sugar cookie and a marble frosted sugar cookie.
“My favorite is the marbled sugar cookie,” he said.
Scott said he decided to enter the competition “because it is a time that we can have bragging rights over East and Croatan and I enjoy baking and competition. I think we are going to do well. We have a very strong team with us and we have plentiful presentation ideas.”
As to what makes a great cookie, Scott said, “The secret of baking a great cookie is putting lots of effort into baking and being passionate about what you do.”
Other students had ideas about what makes a great cookie, as well.
CHS junior Grace Coffey said, “It’s making sure you get the right portion of ingredients. It’s got to be just right.”
ECHS sophomore Anna Gillkin said, “It’s just taking the time to make sure you get the recipe right.”
Meanwhile, ECHS sophomore Samantha Mason said, “Sometimes you just have to eyeball it, a little bit of this and a little bit of that. Then you tweak it to make it your own.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.