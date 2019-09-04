NEWPORT — Hurricane Dorian’s approach has slowed, and forecasters now expect tropical-storm-force winds will arrive Thursday night.
The National Weather Service’s Weather Forecasting Office in Newport issued a briefing on Dorian at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the latest briefing available from the office. The National Hurricane Center has also issued an advisory on Dorian at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the latest advisory available. According to the hurricane center, as of 8 a.m. Dorian is about 95 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Fla., and about 135 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, Fla.
Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It’s moving north-northwest at 8 mph and has a minimum central barometric pressure of 28.47 inches. Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Dorian's center up to 60 miles, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward from the center up to 175 miles.
On the North Carolina coast, as of 8 a.m., the NHC has in effect a storm surge warning and a hurricane warning from the South Carolina/North Carolina state line to Surf City. A storm surge watch and a hurricane watch is in effect north of Surf City to the North Carolina/Virginia state line, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds and Neuse and Pamlico rivers.
According to the Newport WFO’s briefing, from Thursday through Friday there’s the potential for life threatening storm surge inundation in Carteret County. Low-lying roadways could become inundated and become impassable.
The initial impact for storm surge inundation will be along the oceanside, then transition north and to sound side areas as the storm moves through the county.
Prolonged periods of heavy rainfall Thursday through Friday anywhere across eastern North Carolina may cause flash flooding and water covering the roads. There’s the potential for life threatening winds and wind damage at this time as well, with the highest threat along the coast.
Winds and wind damage could lead to downed trees, power and communication outages. There’s also the potential for increased tornado activity Thursday through Friday. Very dangerous to extreme marine conditions are likely in all coastal and nearshore waters through Saturday.
Local NWS meteorologists said in Wednesday’s briefing confidence is high Carteret County will see direct effects from Dorian as early as Thursday, with the greatest effects likely Thursday night through Friday. Newport WFO personnel advise residents and visitors not to focus on the track of Dorian alone.
“Impacts will occur well away from the center (of the hurricane),” WFO personnel said. “Now is the time to complete your hurricane preparedness plans.”
According to the WFO briefing, storm surge levels are forecast to reach 4-7 feet above ground from Surf City to Cape Lookout and 3-5 feet north of Cape Lookout to Duck and along rivers and sounds. Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss and possible overwash are possible; ocean overwash may make some roads impassable, especially during high tide.
As of 8 a.m., the NHC forecasts 6-10 inches of rain in Carteret County from Wednesday through Saturday. Isolated areas may receive up to 15 inches.
Newport WFO tropical briefings are available online at the website www.weather.gov/mhx/tropical.
NHC advisories and more information are available at the hurricane center’s website nhc.noaa.gov.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
