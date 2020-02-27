CEDAR POINT —Town Administrator David Rief said Tuesday night he’s working with N.C. Department of Transportation officials to try to solve some concerns about the agency’s plans for Highway 24.
Speaking during his comment period at the end of the town commission’s monthly meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue, Mr. Rief said he’s particularly interested in finding ways to alleviate traffic jams that plague the eastbound lanes in the summer when thousands of motorists want to turn right onto Highway 58 and go to Emerald Isle.
NCDOT is planning additional right turn lanes at the intersection of the two highways, but that won’t do much to improve Cedar Point’s problem farther west, the administrator said.
“The biggest issue is the outside lane backing up,” he said. “So, my biggest push is to get them to put in a ‘staging’ area,” or another lane.
NCDOT officials, he said, told him it’s a good idea, but they’re concerned changing the plan at this point would jeopardize funds for the already-planned right turn lanes
at the intersection.
Mr. Rief called the planned right turn lanes a minor improvement.
The question, he said, is whether the town should accept that minor improvement or push the agency to do more on Highway 24 in town and risk losing the originally planned improvement of the intersection.
Meanwhile, Mr. Rief said, NCDOT continues to make progress toward eventual funding for an even bigger change for Highway 24: turning it into a so-called super street from Swansboro to Morehead City, including the stretch through Cedar Point and adjoining Cape Carteret.
The concept is the result of an ongoing Highway 24 Corridor Study and could eliminate the center turn lane and replace it with a median. In addition, it could eliminate most turns, requiring motorists to go increased distances to get to some locations and make left turns.
Cedar Point has formally expressed concern about the potential change, but commissioners last year stopped short of voting in favor of outright opposition. Cape Carteret, on the other hand, expressed strong formal opposition, in part because officials said the plan would destroy some businesses near the Highway 24/58 intersection, the town’s major commercial area.
Mr. Rief said there’s another meeting between officials from multiple towns set for Wednesday, March 11 in advance of the Carteret County Transportation Committee meeting Wednesday, March 18.
He told commissioners he’s also been talking to NCDOT about putting a bike and pedestrian path along Old Highway 58 and VFW Road to connect the town’s existing sidewalk system to the Cedar Point Recreation Area, which has a campground, boat ramp and hiking trails off VFW Road.
NCOT officials, he said, seem amenable to widening VFW Road to make it more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.
Another idea, he said, is to connect the town’s park on the White Oak River and Boathouse Creek to the trails in the Cedar Point Recreation Area on the river in the Croatan National Forest, possibly by a raised concrete walkway across about 200 yards of marsh.
The town park, which opened late last year after the town purchased the land, has a network of trails, and connecting the two would be a great thing for hikers and nature lovers, he said.
Commissioners questioned whether crossing the marsh would be legal under state law.
Mr. Rief said the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, which enforces the Coastal Area Management Act, does allow it, as long as the crossovers are elevated at least 4 feet above the marsh. Some of the trails in the national forest already do that.
He said he thought it would be better to use a concrete crossover than a boardwalk, because it would be more durable.
Finally, Mr. Rief said he’s talking to NCDOT about making the town’s existing sidewalks along Highway 24 compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act by eliminating curb cuts put in to make it easier to cross the highway.
Those, he said, are no longer needed, because the highway is so busy most of the time that almost no one attempts to cross it.
