INDIAN BEACH — What is believed to be the last town on the North Carolina coast not to adopt an official position on the offshore oil and gas exploration issue has chosen to stand with other municipalities against it.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday. During its meeting, the board unanimously adopted a resolution opposing offshore oil and gas exploration and offshore seismic testing.
Residents and local environmentalists have urged the board to pass such a resolution, which they’ve said all other coastal towns in the state have adopted.
While the resolution was adopted with no fanfare from the board, during public comment several residents and environmentalists who attended Wednesday’s meeting thanked the panel.
“I think this is going to be a huge plus for us,” resident Maria Semple said.
Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin was also present for the meeting and said he was “very thankful” for the resolution.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Director Lisa Rider echoed the appreciation expressed by others.
“When I travel, people ask me why I keep going back to North Carolina,” she said. “I tell them I’m proud to be from eastern North Carolina.”
In other news at the meeting, the board unanimously adopted a Federal Emergency Management Agency debris management plan. Town Manager Tim White said the plan is a new requirement from FEMA to receive reimbursement for expenses caused by natural disasters.
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously set a public hearing for the regular board meeting Wednesday, April 8 for a proposed loan application with First Citizen Bank.
- The board unanimously authorized the town tax collector to advertise delinquent taxes.
- Police Chief William Pollock presented Officer Mike Onofrio with his advanced certificate of law enforcement, which he received from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. The chief also introduced a new member of the police department, Officer Tyron Mann.
- Mr. White informed the council he attended a meeting with the Carteret County Transportation subcommittee Tuesday. He said he was informed the state was doing a feasibility study for a third bridge from the mainland to Bogue Banks, but if such a project were green-lit by state officials, it would be “years away.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
