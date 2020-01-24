NEWPORT — Cold weather couldn’t stop Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity from celebrating its 100th Home Groundbreaking Ceremony Tuesday at 416 Chatham Street in Newport.
Single mother Chevonne Reels of Beaufort and two of her four children, DeShawn, 18, and Teiona, 13, broke ground on the family’s future three-bedroom home. Two other children, Tykeiseon, 16, and Dajhaneik, 15, will also be living in the 1,275-square-foot house but did not take part in the ceremony.
“I just want to thank the Lord and all of you for being here and helping us,” Ms. Reels, an employee at Dunkin’ Donuts in Havelock, said. “I appreciate all of you.”
Prior to the ceremony, Ms. Reels said she and her children currently live in an apartment and she was looking forward to having a house.
“It’s a blessing,” she said.
Her son DeShawn agreed.
“It’s our first home instead of living in an apartment,” DeShawn said.
During the ceremony, Ms. Blizzard said she was grateful to be breaking ground for the chapter’s 100th home.
“We’re just not building homes and communities, we’re building hope,” Ms. Blizzard said.
She added that she hopes to see the house finished by the end of June thanks to help from volunteers through Leadership Carteret, a 10-week academy that introduces business leaders to the county. Some of the members of the academy’s 2020 class attended the ceremony.
Leadership Carteret member Adrienne Swinney said she was looking forward to the service project.
“There’s something about working with our hands and helping build a home for someone,” Ms. Swinney said.
As well as brief remarks from Ms. Blizzard and Ms. Reels, Bishop Donald Crooms of Faith Tabernacle of Praise in Beaufort prayed a blessing over the building site and for the safety of the construction workers and family.
Light refreshments were served following the ceremony.
